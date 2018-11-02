Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €203.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Independent Research set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Societe Generale set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €192.08 ($223.35).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €151.54 ($176.21) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

