Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Viveve Medical to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 551.85% and a negative net margin of 239.33%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,963. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.