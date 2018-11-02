Visteon (VC) Shares Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) shot up 6.9% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $85.20 and last traded at $84.47. 1,240,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 499,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.04.

Specifically, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $99,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Visteon from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Visteon by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.