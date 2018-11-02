Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,016. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $63.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

