Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,099,178,000 after buying an additional 1,535,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after buying an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,342,483,000 after buying an additional 639,522 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,012,232,000 after buying an additional 365,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,469,941,000 after buying an additional 1,091,838 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $140.83 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

