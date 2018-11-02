Virtusa (VRTU) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

VRTU stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $48.65. 156,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,350. Virtusa has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,630.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,425,480.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,270. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,183,000 after acquiring an additional 328,497 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 8.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 6.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 450,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 196.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 283,701 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

