Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.30%.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,494 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,969,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 469,868 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 66,794.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 368,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

