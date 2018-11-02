Victory Capital (VCTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VCTR. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.22.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,021. The stock has a market cap of $517.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,565,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 433,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

