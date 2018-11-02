Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,792 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.17% of MAXIMUS worth $257,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 14.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $597.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $480,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $63,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,722 shares of company stock worth $4,788,284 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

