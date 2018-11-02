Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,010 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $220,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,739,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 136.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

XEC stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.