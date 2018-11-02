Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of DTE Energy worth $193,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,654.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.11. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

