VICI Properties (VICI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.38 million. VICI Properties updated its FY18 guidance to $1.43-1.44 EPS.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. 2,462,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,409. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 152.87, a current ratio of 152.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

