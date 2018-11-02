VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR (VWDRY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

VWDRY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 27,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.35.

VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter.

About VESTAS WIND Sys/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

