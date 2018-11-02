Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $201.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,779.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,144 shares of company stock worth $4,001,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.