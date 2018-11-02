Versarien (VRS) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 644,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products; and Thermal and Hard Wear Products. It develops thermal copper and aluminum hard ware products; Nanene branded graphene products; graphene/2D materials technology and applications for customers; and sintered tungsten carbide products primarily for use in arduous environment applications in the oil and gas industry.

