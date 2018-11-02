Ventas (VTR) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $57.33 rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ventas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.13. Ventas has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 75.96%.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 591.7% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 354.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 83.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.