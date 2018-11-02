Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) is Kaizen Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kaizen Advisory LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Kaizen Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,118,000 after acquiring an additional 565,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,836,000 after acquiring an additional 330,441 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,022,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,162,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,274,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,641,000 after acquiring an additional 914,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,243,000 after buying an additional 497,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,976,044.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $5,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,476 shares of company stock worth $16,528,424 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Shares of VEEV opened at $93.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

