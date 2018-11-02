Vedanta (VEDL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vedanta in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating for the company.

VEDL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 923,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,907. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.12. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vedanta by 150.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vedanta during the first quarter worth $190,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

