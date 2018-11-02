Varonis Systems Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

VRNS stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.72 and a beta of 0.74. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $61,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,551.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 119,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

