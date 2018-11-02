Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,964 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the September 28th total of 2,508,436 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,842,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,760,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,748,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,265,000 after buying an additional 909,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,077,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,636,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,071,000 after buying an additional 713,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Tennessee now owns 1,214,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,133,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

