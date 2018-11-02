Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is Family Firm Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 6.5% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $77.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

