Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1944 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $81.95.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.