Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1944 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $81.95.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

