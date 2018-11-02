Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $251.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.42 and a 1-year high of $270.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

