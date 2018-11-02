VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) is Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up about 7.2% of Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $33,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,877.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

