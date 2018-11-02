Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.