Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,809.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,412,000 after buying an additional 9,505,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $299,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,810,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,581,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,245,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,228,000 after buying an additional 99,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 957,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,048,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $104.87 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

