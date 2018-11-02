VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Shares Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,262 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF makes up about 1.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $31,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,089,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,135,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,341,000 after acquiring an additional 615,288 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,005,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,414,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,029,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,030,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:BNDX opened at $54.52 on Friday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

