VANECK VECTORS/CEF MUN IN ETF (XMPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VANECK VECTORS/CEF MUN IN ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VANECK VECTORS/CEF MUN IN ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of XMPT opened at $23.45 on Friday. VANECK VECTORS/CEF MUN IN ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

