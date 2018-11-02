Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,001 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 898,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 334,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 47,643 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

