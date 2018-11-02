ValuEngine Upgrades Universal Display (OLED) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $175.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

OLED traded down $26.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,503,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,583,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 972,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after purchasing an additional 612,476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

