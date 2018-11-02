ValuEngine Upgrades Under Armour (UAA) to “Buy”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$21.81” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Under Armour to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

NYSE UAA opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.42. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 813.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 15,240.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

