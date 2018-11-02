ValuEngine Upgrades MGIC Investment (MTG) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 48.63% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 68.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,867,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,816,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,954 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $19,758,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,467,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 4,383.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,268,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

