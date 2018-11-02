ValuEngine Upgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 776,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,890. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $144,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 237.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

