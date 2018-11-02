ValuEngine Lowers Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Rhino Resource Partners stock remained flat at $$1.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024. Rhino Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

