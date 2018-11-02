ValuEngine Lowers QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Catherine R. Kinney acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $513,723.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $88,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 65,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

