ValuEngine Lowers NCI Building Systems (NCS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

NCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered NCI Building Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered NCI Building Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NCI Building Systems from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a $16.05 rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NCI Building Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NCS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCI Building Systems has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.27 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 719,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 272,631 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NCI Building Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.