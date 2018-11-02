ValuEngine Lowers B&G Foods (BGS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 773,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,751. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 15.88%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,012,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,618 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in B&G Foods by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 659,552 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 249,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

