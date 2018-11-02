ValuEngine Downgrades Schlumberger (SLB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.84.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. 354,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,816,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

