ValuEngine Downgrades Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) to Hold

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ:ISNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,775. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72. Image Sensing Systems has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 25.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 235.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Image Sensing Systems worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.