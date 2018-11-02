ValuEngine Downgrades CVR Refining (CVRR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVR Refining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Refining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Refining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CVR Refining in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVR Refining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Refining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of CVRR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 436,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,456. CVR Refining has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. CVR Refining had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. CVR Refining’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.97%. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 440.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVR Refining by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Refining by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVR Refining by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 473,282 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Refining in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

