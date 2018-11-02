ValuEngine Downgrades BANKINTER S A/S (BKNIY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of BANKINTER S A/S stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

