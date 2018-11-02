Valero Energy (VLO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $120.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $135.00.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,518. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

