VALEO/S (VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Societe Generale downgraded VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded VALEO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 9,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,946. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

