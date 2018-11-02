Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cummins by 46.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 147.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $2,874,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.72 and a 52-week high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down previously from $158.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.05.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at $584,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pat Ward sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $670,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,385. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

