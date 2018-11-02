Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529,235 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,198 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at about $84,501,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 118.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,291,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 700,541 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

