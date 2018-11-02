Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,541 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 7.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 182,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 214,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

