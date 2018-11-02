Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 266.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 91.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $5,309,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $256.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $200.68 and a one year high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.19. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.48%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

