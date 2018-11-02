Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
In other Vail Resorts news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $256.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $200.68 and a one year high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.40.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.19. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.48%.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
