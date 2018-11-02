V Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

V Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,519,000 after buying an additional 17,400,114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,043,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 5,448,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40,359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,982,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,752,000 after buying an additional 4,970,241 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,911,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,684,000 after buying an additional 4,696,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,795,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,538,000 after buying an additional 3,443,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

