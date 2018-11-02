UTRUST (UTK) Market Capitalization Tops $16.82 Million

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, UTRUST has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $16.82 million and $249,495.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UTRUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00150291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00253339 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.08 or 0.09787699 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UTRUST Profile

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.