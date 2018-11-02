USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of USA Technologies worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 1,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 811,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,382,000 after acquiring an additional 337,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,044,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. USA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 million, a P/E ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

